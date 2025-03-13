Invincible: How The Season 3 Finale Sets Up Season 4

Invincible’s third season is over, as the fight featuring Mark taking on the powerhouse Viltrumite known as Conquest gives the animated series its most devastating fight to date. Following the events of the Invincible War, Mark seemingly cannot catch a break this season. With a fourth season already confirmed by Amazon, the series took the opportunity in its season three finale to focus on several different threads that are sure to play a major role in the episodes to come. Luckily, we’re here to break down and give you an idea of what is teased and what this means for Mark.

Warning. Major spoilers if you have yet to watch the final episode of Invincible’s third season. There’s a lot to cover here so let’s start with how the battle between Mark and Conquest ends. Following Eve entering the battle and nearly losing her life in one of most graphic displays of the series to date, Mark takes down his opponent in a gruesome way, headbutting Conquest’s dome beyond repair. Passing out next to Eve, as seen in our header image, Mark eventually recovers and swears to his brother Oliver that if anyone else threatens his family, Invincible will be more than willing to kill said villains.

amazon

The Invincible Villains

In a quick succession of scenes, Invincible’s third season gives us a better idea of the statuses of some of the heaviest hitters of Mark’s universe. The Sequids, aka the squid-like aliens from Mars, are gathering victims to convert into an army beneath the city streets. Angstrom Levy has been renewed thanks to the enigmatic “Technicians” who demand that Levy assist them in their ultimate goals, which far exceed simply finding themselves a new world. In perhaps the most hilarious scene of the finale, Battle Beast is saved from the vacuum of space, immediately asking for “more” as he regains consciousness aboard an alien freighter.

In what might be the biggest surprise of the season finale, Cecil reveals to Donald that Conquest is alive. Placing the Viltrumite into a steel prison, with only his head sticking out, the Pentagon employees discuss getting more intel on the Viltrum Empire when Conquest both regenerates and regains his senses. Unfortunately, this is sure to be a decision that will have some major implications not just on the relationship between Mark and Cecil, but the world at large.

The Underworld-Spanning Post-Credits Scene

A major change that the Invincible animated series made from the comics, in its first season, was giving the supernatural crime fighter, Damien Darkblood, a far larger role in the Nolans’ story. Darkblood was sent to hell by Cecil, as he was about to reveal what he had learned about Omni-Man. Darkblood is featured in the final scene, summoning a tiny lord of the underworld to lay out a new plan. Voiced by none other than Spongebob Squarepants’ and the DC Animated Universe’s Clancy Brown, Damien reveals a plan he has concocted.

amazon

Apparently, Damien is looking to bring a certain super-powered individual down to the underworld to help this demon lord lay claim to hell’s throne. Since this scene didn’t take place in the comics, we aren’t sure if said being will be Nolan Grayson or Mark himself, but we’re sure to learn more once season four arrives.

When Will Season Four Arrive?

While Amazon hasn’t confirmed when we can expect Invincible to return with season four, creator Robert Kirkman stated earlier this year that he hopes to avoid any serious downtime between each season, “I think that the release schedule that we’re in is much more what we can expect going forward as opposed to the release schedule that we were in between Season 1 and 2. We’re working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan and the entire team to keep this factory moving and keep this show in production so that we can come out in a fairly regular clip. I can’t guarantee that we’ll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that is the goal.”

Want to stay tuned on everything related to Mark Grayson? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Invincible and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.