Invincible’s Creator Breaks Down That Big Conquest Change From The Comics

Invincible’s third season finale ended the latest season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series with an earth-shattering conclusion. With the arrival of the Viltrumite known as Conquest, Mark Grayson saw members of his family grievously injured as he attempted to save the world against as powerful as he is malicious. In a new interview with Variety, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman explained why Conquest was given a brand new monologue that was not a part of the original Image Comic. Not only did Kirkman break down the Conquest differences but teased that the Viltrumite might get far more screen time than many expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch the Invincible third season finale, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. To start his Conquest breakdown, Kirkman discussed his love of the character and his new approach to the story as a television series, “When I write an episode, I always go through the comic and think about how I can make things more interesting. Because I’m writing myself, I feel like an extra responsibility. If I’m going to write the same thing a second time, I need to make it interesting for me and hopefully make it better for the audience.”

Conquest Lives

Amazon

Kirkman then explained the new dialogue that was given to Conquest and how it was used to help make him a more compelling figure, “I was just trying to make Conquest as bizarre and compelling as possible. He’s a character that I really adore. He’s a ton of fun to write, and he wasn’t in the comic very much. If a character becomes popular at Marvel or DC, they bring them back over and over and over again until they are less popular. By trying to make “Invincible” something that celebrates traditional superhero storytelling but also tries to play against type, no matter how popular Conquest got, we’ve told his story. That’s all you get. There’s a lot left on the table that I would love to get to at some point. Because of that, you’ll see a lot more stuff with Conquest in the show.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Viltrumite

Also, as a part of the interview, Kirkman explained the decision to cast The Walking Dead’s Negan, aka Jeffrey Dean Morgan, into the villainous role, “I’m always trying to find roles for the actors that I know and love and want to work with again. I’m always trying to find something for Jeffrey. When he started showing up on “The Boys,” I couldn’t let Eric Kripke have all the fun. At some point, it became, “When we get to Conquest, Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be perfect for that.” I didn’t hesitate just because there is the meta of it all like, “Oh, it’s the rematch between Glenn and Negan, and now Glenn gets to win.” Something about it seemed fun and interesting. You worry about those kind of things taking people out of the show, but once you’re in it and you’re paying attention, it’s not necessarily something that occurs to you. I don’t think it ruins the episode or anything, but I think it enhances things and puts an extra level of stakes on it. For anybody who’s a longtime “Walking Dead” fan, it’s a nice bit of justice.”

Want to learn more about this fresh take on Conquest? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Invincible and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Variety