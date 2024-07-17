Invincible Gets Its First Emmy Nomination With Sterling K. Brown

Invincible returned for the second half of the animated series’ second season earlier this year, and with it has nabbed Invincible‘s first-ever Emmy Award nomination thanks to Sterling K. Brown! Invincible Season 2 kicked off its run last Fall with the first four episodes, and with them introduced a whole new multiverse of trouble for Mark Grayson. Although he was still in the fallout of everything that happened with his dad in the first season, Mark was put into a whole new battle against a villain who was seeking revenge thanks to Mark’s actions in another universe.

Invincible Season 2 introduced fans to the deadly new villain, Angstrom Levy, who bided his time through the season to make sure to strike at Mark when it was most effective. Levy really came into his own towards the end of the second season earlier this year, and Sterling K. Brown’s performance as the villain was strong enough to nab a nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the episode “I Thought You Were Stronger” in particular. You can check out Invincible’s celebration for the nomination below.

The Emmy 2024 nominations for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance break down as such:

Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslack in The Simpsons, “Cremains of the Day”

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin in Family Guy, “Teacher’s Heavy Pet”

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy in Invincible, “I Thought You Were Stronger”

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth, “The Ambition Gremlin”

Hannah Waddingham as Deliria in Krapopolis, “Big Man on Hippocampus”

Invincible Season 3 has yet to announce a release date as of the time of this publication, but there’s plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the first two seasons of the animated series (along with the special Atom Eve standalone episode) now streaming with Prime Video. They tease what went down in the second season of the animated series as such:

“Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.”