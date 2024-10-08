Invincible Fight Girl Finally Locks in Adult Swim Release Date

Invincible Fight Girl has been in development for quite a while, but the new animated series has finally locked in a release date for its premiere with Adult Swim. Invincible Fight Girl is one of the Cartoon Network Studios projects that has been in the works for the last few years. Through the many shake ups happening behind the scenes at Warner Bros. Discovery, Invincible Fight Girl seemed like one of those projects that had been on the back burner as it had a fairly quiet development with very few updates. That changed within the last couple of years with some key reveals, however.

Invincible Fight Girl was one of the new animated projects that Adult Swim showed off during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 earlier this year as fans got to see the first episode live streamed online. This was a major surprise as the series seemingly moved from Cartoon Network to Adult Swim, and now it's been confirmed that it will be making its debut with Adult Swim as part of the Toonami programming block beginning on Saturday, November 2nd. You can check out the trailer for the new animated series below.

Invincible Fight Girl Gets Release Date

Invincible Fight Girl will be making its debut with Toonami on Saturday, November 2nd at midnight with its first two episodes, and then will be available for streaming with Max the next day. Originally created by Juston Gordon-Montgomery (DC Super Hero Girls) in cooperation with Cartoon Network Studios, Invincible Fight Girl is a new half-hour animated series coming to the action animation block. It focuses on a main character named Andy, a young girl who dreams of being the best wrestler of all time.

She lives in a fierce world ruled by wrestling, but is born without those abilities and on track to become an accountant like her parents. Fighting her way up the ladder, fans will see Andy take on the name "Fight Girl" as she increasingly wrestles against bigger and tougher opponents to make a name for herself. But with the series' move to Adult Swim, fans have been curious to see how the Cartoon Network animated series blends into the Toonami block much like how My Adventures with Superman was testing the blocks' limits during its own run in the past couple of years.

Invincible Fight Girl Shifts to Adult Swim

Cartoon Network has seen a greater expansion of Adult Swim's programming in the last couple of years as well. Not only has the block added an additional two hours of its own runtime, but it also introduced new blocks like the Checkered Past block during the week. This expansion has led to shows that you wouldn't expect airing on Adult Swim, and that's extended to Invincible Fight Girl as well. It's what Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen states about its debut as well.

"As Adult Swim has expanded, so have the sorts of titles we can offer audiences. 'Invincible Fight Girl' is an outstanding example of that – it blends engaging storytelling with just incredible animation and direction," stated Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. "This series is a testament to Juston's creativity and talent, with a series that's funny and thrilling, and also super inspiring." Toonami's also no stranger to airing action cartoons that fans didn't expect either, so it's not like this is a new idea. But at least this intended shift in programming also opens the opportunity for more shows to actually make it to screen than ever before as creators will be able to explore this other avenue.