Invincible: Everything You Need To Know About Conquest

Only one episode remains in Invincible’s third season and the Amazon Prime Video series is one that is looking to end things with a massive bang. Following the heartwrenching conclusion of the Invincible War, Mark Grayson is trying to rebuild the world destroyed by his dark doppelgangers summoned by Angstrom Levy. In the final moments of season three’s penultimate episode, a new villain has hit the scene in Conquest and we’re more than happy to fill you in on everything you need to know about the most terrifying villain that Mark has faced to date.

Conquest reveals himself to Mark in the seventh episode of season three to “whip him into shape” on behalf of the Viltrum empire. It’s clear from his demeanor and aesthetic that this villain has seen his fair share of battles, missing an arm and an eye and still appearing completely terrifying regardless. This new villain to the animated series is voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the man who brought to life Negan in AMC’s Walking Dead, making for quite the reunion between himself and Steven Yuen, whose character Glenn in Walking Dead was killed by Negan. Morgan has also had major roles in The Boys, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Watchmen, and Supernatural.

Conquest’s Conquest

Conquest might work in service of the Viltrumite empire but his true goal is to find a battle worthy of his attention. Much like Invincible’s Battle Beast, the elder alien is more than happy when Mark tells him that he wants nothing more than to hit him as hard as he can. Rest assured, when the two begin their fight in the season eight finale, it will be one of the most brutal and action-packed of the series so far.

It should come as no surprise that Conquest has a powerset much like Mark and Nolan Grayson, considering the three are all a part of the same race. While never officially confirmed, Conquest might even edge out Omni-Man in the strength department. When it comes to how this Viltrumite villain lost his arm and eye, it was during a confrontation with an alien race known as the Rognarr which will play a larger role in the animated series’ future. Without venturing too deep into spoiler territory, the mindless beasts are at a level of power that makes them a legitimate threat to Viltrumites and were able to nearly kill Conquest once they encountered him.

Earlier in the season, Nolan confirmed that the Viltrumites’ greatest secret was that there weren’t nearly as many of the invading race as they’d like people to believe. Thanks to this fact, Conquest has become something of an “ace in the hole” for the Viltrum Empire, so the alien antagonist arriving on Earth shows that the race has a lot riding on Mark falling in line.

Where to Read About Conquest Before Invincible’s Finale

If you can’t wait for Invincible’s season three finale airing this Thursday, March 13th, the Image Comic run has already told Mark Grayson’s story to completion. The original comic ended in 2018 after an over fifteen-year run and Conquest first appears in issue #61. The battle between Mark and the Viltrumite spans three additional issues plus an epilogue issue, making for one of the most gruesome confrontations in a series known for its gruesome confrontations.

The fight against Conquest and its aftermath would work well to wrap Invincible’s third season, though obviously, we have no idea how Mark’s latest outing will cap its story. Luckily, Invincible has already been confirmed for a fourth season and creator Robert Kirkman is crossing his fingers that the series will run for a total of eight. Based on where the adaptation is in comparison to its source material, this makes sense.

Want to stay up to date on the world of Mark Grayson? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Invincible and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.