Invincible Season 3 Drops First Look at Finale

Invincible Season 3 is finally coming to an end later this week, and the animated series has given fans the first look at what to expect with a new teaser showing off the season finale. Invincible Season 3 has been a very rough one for Mark Grayson as he’s been coming face to face with what it really means to be a hero after everything that had gone down in the first two seasons. But things took a turn for the worst with the penultimate episode of the season as a surprise army of Invincibles from across the multiverse launched an attack on the world.

This war against the Invincible variants really seemed like it would be the climax for the season overall as it caused mass death and devastation across the world. But as the episode came to an end, it was made immediately clear that Mark still had one threat to face before the season could end as Conquest, a deadly new Viltrumite has now challenged Mark to a fight. As for what’s coming next, check out the first look at Invincible Season 3 Episode 8 below.

How to Watch Invincible Season 3 Episode 8

Invincible Season 3 Episode 8 is titled “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up” and will be making its streaming debut with Prime Video on Thursday, March 13th at 12:00AM PT. As evident by this first look at the finale and the final moments of Episode 7, Mark is now up against the strongest Viltrumite he has faced off against in the animated series to date. This was the threat that had been teased by prior Viltrumites as someone who is much worse than anyone who had come to Earth before, and that proves how serious of a situation Mark’s in right now.

At the end of the second season, Mark had been tasked with getting Earth ready for Viltrumite domination and Conquest revealed that it’s not up to par for their standard despite how destroyed the planet is currently. The more ominous thing about the warrior is how old he is as Viltrumites not only age much slower than humans, but also have killed their own species to the point where only the strongest have long lives. So to have aged this much within this society, Conquest must have done many things to live up to that name.

How Will Invincible Season 3 End?

It’s still anyone’s guess how Invincible will officially end its run for the third season. The animated series has been making many changes to the original comics run written by Robert Kirkman. The team behind the series has been able to expand on elements only briefly seen in the original with new material, and that could be the case here. But at the same time, this fight against Conquest is really only the start of a whole new era of trouble that Mark is going to have to deal with in the future.

Thankfully, Invincible Season 4 has already been announced to be in the works and early production on the new episodes has begun. Kirkman teased a desire to get these new seasons out at a potentially annual pacing in the future, so it might not even be that long before we see what’s next. But first, Mark and everyone around him are going to need to survive this fight against Conquest if they have any hope of a future.

What are you hoping to see in Invincible‘s Season 3 finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!