Invincible Debuts Powerful New Viltrumite Villain For Season 3 Finale (And It’s a Walking Dead Reunion)

The Invincible War has ended in Invincible season three, but Mark Grayson is far from finished when it comes to protecting the planet. In the final moments of the latest episode, one of the scariest Viltrumites has arrived. Conquest is on Earth and is itching for a fight with the son of Omni-Man, as the old powerhouse isn’t quite thrilled to see that Mark hasn’t subjugated the world to his will. Not only is the season finale looking to end the third season with a bang, but Conquest’s arrival gives Walking Dead fans a reunion that they might not have seen coming.

Conquest is voiced by none other than Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the actor who brought Negan to life in AMC’s The Walking Dead. Thanks to Mark Grayson being voiced by Steven Yuen, who portrayed Glenn in the successful zombie hit, this makes for quite the reunion. Morgan’s Negan was the one to kill Yuen’s Glenn in the AMC series, doing so in such a way that fans of The Walking Dead are still coming to terms with it to this day. While Glenn obviously didn’t return from the grave in the Robert Kirkman live-action series, Negan survived to have a series of his own, The Walking Dead: Dead City. Joining Lauren Cohan’s Maggie in the spin-off series, Negan has changed quite a bit since he sent Glenn to his horrifying end.

Who is Conquest?

Obviously, Conquest is a Viltrumite, a member of Nolan Grayson’s alien race that wants to conquer the galaxy. What makes Conquest so different is not only his brutality but also his wild power level as Mark has never fought an opponent quite like this one-armed powerhouse. Without diving into spoiler territory, readers familiar with the original Image comic know just how devastating the fight between Conquest and Invincible becomes and it might even put the Invincible War to shame.

Before the arrival of the third season’s seventh episode, many fans were speculating who would bring Conquest to life. Prior to season three’s arrival, actors like Breaking Bad’s Jonathan Majors and Hellraiser’s Doug Bradley had been announced to join the cast, but their roles remained a mystery. Thanks to the latest installment, Majors was revealed to play the United Kingdom hero known as “The Brit” while Bradley was voicing the Technicians who aided in repairing the damage done to Angstrom Levy.

Invincible Will Return

While the third season finale will arrive next week, March 13th, fans can take some comfort in the fact that a fourth season has already been confirmed by Amazon. In recent interviews, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman is hoping that the animated adaptation will run for around eight seasons, which makes sense if you’ve read the original comic.

The original Image Comic ended in quite a conclusive way, but this isn’t stopping the original creative team from returning to this universe. Invincible Universe: Battle Beast arrives on stands on May 14th this summer, telling a past story of the feral brawler. The comic will see writer Robert Kirkman and artist Ryan Ottley buckle back in as Invincible’s world once again hits comic stands.

Want to see if Mark survives the end of Invincible's third season?