Apple’s iPhone 11 Design Draws Hilarious Comparisons to Naruto Curse Mark

“The Curse Mark” was a big story point in the early story arcs of Naruto, allowing Sasuke to have an ace up his sleeve to combat against Naruto’s “Nine Tailed Fox” that was held within his body. Gaining the power up/curse from the villain Orochimaru, Sasuke Uchiha decided to leave the village of Konoha in order to gain strength beneath the ninja dark wizard and used this new found power to beat Naruto in a one on one fight during the final battle of the first series. Now, Naruto fans are beginning to notice a striking similarity between the Curse Mark and the upcoming Apple iPhone 11!

Twitter User _The_Kennedy_ managed to find the astonishingly similar design between the Apple iPhone 11’s camera lense and the curse mark that managed to give both Sasuke Uchiha and Orochimaru an edge in their fights against Konoha early on in the franchise:

Is it just me or does the #iPhone11 look like Orochimaru’s curse mark? 😂 pic.twitter.com/VMXrewtrhG — Kennedy🧁🍯 (@_the_kennedy_) September 10, 2019

When Orochimaru first hit the scene in Naruto, he went after Team 7 during the Chunin Exams, specifically when all the young ninja were attempting to find their way through a terrifying forest. Disguising himself as one of the young combatants, Orochimaru managed to sink his teeth into Sasuke’s neck, giving him the curse mark that continued to linger throughout the first Naruto series.

As we know, in Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke managed to basically bend the Curse Mark to his whim after “killing” Orochimaru and absorbing his power. Though as has been the case throughout the entirety of the franchise, the traitorous snake has managed to survive death time and time again, much like Apple!

The designs for the Apple iPhone 11 have leaked prior to the streaming event that will be taking place shortly, teasing at more details regarding the phone itself as well as other products that Apple may be releasing shortly. As is basically an annual tradition at this point, Apple will be promoting more details about their next generation of phone for fans across the world.

Do you think the Apple iPhone 11 harkens back to the curse mark created by Orochimaru? Will you be picking it up when it releases worldwide despite potentially falling under the snake’s spell? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and iPhone Curse Marks!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.