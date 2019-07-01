Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Movie Shares English Trailer

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? was a huge hit when the first season debuted a few years ago, and after a long time away, the franchise is returning with two giant anime outings. Along with the return of the second season of the series this Summer, the franchise also premiered a huge new film earlier this year in Japan. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion’s United States screening is near, and Sentai Filmworks has shared a brand new trailer for it.

To better get fans hyped for the film’s July screening, Sentai Filmworks shared an English subtitled trailer for the film that highlights many of the returning fan-favorites along with introducing the newest Goddess, Artemis.

Sentai Filmworks and Fathom Events will be screening Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion in theaters on July 23rd. Originally opening last February in Japan, the film is directed by Katsushi Sakurabi for J.C. Staff with a screenplay provided by the original light novel series author, Fujino Omori. You can check out ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

Here’s an excerpt to get you started: “Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion is, as the title might suggest, a film experience made for fans of the series. It’s a stellar new adventure showing other facets of the characters we’ve come to know and love, but one that will feel unfamiliar to those not in the Familia.

Sentai Filmworks describes the film as such, “Far from the dungeon beneath Oraria rises a new threat, one the beautiful goddess Artemis has sworn to destroy with the help of her chosen warrior. But this fighter isn’t the renowned Ais Wallenstein or another storied hero of Orario legend. Instead the fate of Artemis’ quest falls upon the shoulders of Bell Cranell, who must partner with the goddess and stand against the menace lurking in the remains of a distant, ancient city. Although Bell is the ordained champion of Artemis and a member of the goddess Hestia’s familia, their adventure will test every skill and take every ounce of courage that Bell has — and perhaps, along the way, turn him into the hero he has always aspired to be.”

As for the series itself, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will be returning for its second season in July.