‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?’ Season 2 Shares Teaser Trailer, Release Window

One of the big series fans are excited to see come back with a second season is Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth, or as known by its nickname DanMachi. The first season premiere to big success in 2015, and fan anticipation for its potential continuation has been building ever since. But luckily, the series confirmed fans won’t have to wait too long before the second season arrives.

Along with a brand new teaser trailer showing off many of the season’s new additions, Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Familia Myth II will be premiering sometime this July. Check out the teaser in the video above.

Accompanying the new teaser the series confirmed the new cast members coming with the new characters in season two. The new additions include Akeno Watanabe as Aisha Belka, Wakana Kowaka as Daphne Lauros, Ayumi Mano as Cassandra Illion, KENN as Hyakinthos Clio, Ryota Ohsaka as Apollo, and Haruka Chisuga as Sanjōno Haruhime. Returning cast members and staff have yet to be officially confirmed, but it is heavily implied at this point.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.

The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations. The series was adapted into an anime by J.C. staff in April to June 2015 and ran for 13 episodes, and has since been available to stream on Crunchyroll.

