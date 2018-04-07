Studio Ghibli Co-Founder Isao Takahata Dies at 82

Today, the world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic anime visionaries. Isao Takahata, a co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has passed away at age 82 in Japan.

According to Yahoo Japan, the famed director passed away after dealing with health issues. Takahata had heart problems, and his condition grew worse last summer. The director passed quietly at him home while being surrounded by his loved ones. So far, no details have been released about his funeral.

If you are not familiar with Takahata, then you will know his work. The man co-founded Studio Ghibli with his friend and longtime creative partner Hayao Miyazaki. Born in October 1935, Takahata began his career after seeing a French cartoon, and he found himself working at Toei Animation while he was in university. As he grew older, Takahata eventually met Miyazaki, and the pair founded Studio Ghibli where he directed the critically acclaimed Grave of the Fireflies.

Over the years, Takahata worked on many Studio Ghibli projects as he did music direction for Kiki’s Delivery Service, The Tale of Princess Kaguya, and The Red Turtle. The creator also has a lengthy resume in TV as he worked on shows such as Kitaro of GeGeGe, Lupin III, and more.

Today, one of the masters of film has died. A director with an unparalleled ability to capture the joy, wonder and also sadness of life. He is sadly no longer around with us, but his spirit will always remain in the many he influenced. rest in peace, Isao Takahata. — Abel Toy 💎 (@Abel_Toy) April 5, 2018

Reports from Japan are saying Isao Takahata has passed away. Without him there would be no Studio Ghibli. A pioneer of Japanese animation who created wonderful films like Hols: Prince of the Sun, Grave of the Fireflies, Princess Kaguya and couness other works. — GreatSG (@TheGreatSG) April 5, 2018

Just speechless about this. Rest in peace Isao Takahata… — kViN (@Yuyucow) April 5, 2018

The surprising announcement has prompted hundreds of fans to gather online to share their memorials of Takahata. The visionary helped usher in a new era of anime as his close work with Miyazaki captured the aesthetic Studio Ghibli has become known for. In recent year, Takahata took a backseat to directing, but his legacy has lived on through animators at Studio Ghibli as well as places like Studio Ponoc. His enduring vision continues to thrive in the world of anime, and it will continue to do so long after his death as new generations of artists get inspired by Takahata’s works.

