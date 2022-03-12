Isekai Quartet Movie Confirms Release Window

Isekai Quartet will be returning for a new feature film and has set its official release window for its debut! Kadokawa is making a major comeback with their biggest Isekai anime properties over the last few years, and one of those comebacks was a special new project that brought all four of their heaviest hitting adaptations into one place. Gathering Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Overlord, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, and Saga of Tanya the Evil into a new setting, Isekai Quartet went on to have two successful seasons of its own before announcing a new entry.

When the second season of Isekai Quartet wrapped up its run in 2020, and had announced that it would be returning for a sequel. It was first thought that this return would be a new season, but it was soon confirmed that the franchise would be coming back with a new feature film instead. Titled Isekai Quartet: Another World, this new feature film was confirmed to be releasing in Japan some time this Summer during Kadokawa’s special presentation for Overlord’s fourth season.

It was also confirmed that Isekai Quartet: Another World would be featuring a returning staff and cast from the first two seasons of the anime. Minoru Ashina will be writing and directing the film, Minoru Takehara will be designing the characters and chief animation director, and animation production will be handled by Studio Puyukai. While the cast from the series is set to return, it’s yet to be revealed what each of these characters will be doing in the new movie, however. But there were some story nuggets building in the anime’s two seasons as to what this could all mean.

There were also additional appearances from newer anime adaptations in the second season such as The Rising of the Shield Hero and Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered But Overly Cautious, but it has yet to be revealed if these projects’ characters will be involved in the new movie either. Given that the Shield Hero cast is prominently featured in the first promotional materials, it’s a good sign that this is the case. With it scheduled for a release in Japan this Summer, it won’t be too much longer before we get to find out much more concrete information about what to expect from this newest crossover event.

There have yet to be any international release plans known for Isekai Quartet: Another World, but what do you think? What are you hoping to see in this big crossover movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Anime News Network