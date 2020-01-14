Isekai Quartet Celebrates The Rising of the Shield Hero Addition with New Art

Isekai Quartet — the crossover that brought together Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!!, Overlord, Saga of Tanya the Evil, and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World– — has finally debuted its much anticipated second season, and it’s already throwing everyone for a loop with a brand new franchise addition with the fan-favorite trio of Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo from The Rising of the Shield Hero. With the first episode of the new season officially bringing in this trio into the wacky chibi school setting, there’s going to be a lot of characters to account for. But this has also resulted in some pretty great art!

The official Twitter account for the series celebrated the Season 2’s premiere adding The Rising of the Shield Hero with adorable new art featuring Raphtalia and Filo interacting with the chibi versions of all the Isekai heroes. Check it out:

When the first season came to an end, it was teased that a new transfer student would be added to Class 2 (where all of the current Isekai favorites reside). This was presumed to be Naofumi, but in the first episode of the new season it was hilariously flipped on its head. The transfer student was Megumin’s cat Chomusuke instead, but this was most likely a gag leading into more franchises potentially joining the series at a later date.

Naofumi has a distinctly different personality than every other Isekai “hero” in the crossover thus far, and the Season 2 premiere already provided several examples of how he will hilariously be shaking things up with his deadpan responses. But as the new season continues, there’s bound to be even more hilarious interactions between Naofumi and goofier characters such as Konosuba‘s Kazuma.

Isekai Quartet's second season is now streaming on Crunchyroll, and will have its SimulDub premiere on January 28th with FunimationNOW.

It’s officially described as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”