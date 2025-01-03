IShowSpeed Shares How One Piece Saved His Life

Even more than 27 years after the manga’s debut, One Piece remains one of the most beloved series of all time. The story follows a young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, who aspires to become the Pirate King and acquire the legendary treasure “One Piece.” Luffy sets out on a grand adventure and forms a crew who all have admirable dreams and are willing to support him in his journey. The story is currently in its Final Saga as the manga has commenced its Elbaf Arc. Throughout the years, One Piece has touched the hearts of many with its beautiful worldbuilding, captivating storyline, and lovable main character.

Famous American YouTuber and online streamer IShowSpeed is no different. He started watching the anime during the quarantine and has been a fan of the show ever since. He often talks about the series during his streams and expresses his admiration for it. In December 2024, he shared a new One Piece-inspired gaming setup. Additionally, he also participated in a One Piece quiz, which was uploaded by Chaos Central on YouTube. The streamer’s passion for the series is evident in his content and personal life, solidifying his status as a genuine fan of the series.

Speed talking about how One Piece saved his life.pic.twitter.com/qh2N4ULbYn — Pew (@pewpiece) January 2, 2025

IShowSpeed Talks About One Piece During His Stream

During a stream together, fellow massively popular streamer Kai Cenat asks Speed to pick between Luffy or Ronaldo. The YouTuber replies, “You think about Luffy though he like, saved my life. I was depressed.” He further explains after being asked, “Bro you remember 2020 quarantine? I was depressed as hell for some reason. I was like *** every night like ten times a day. Tired. It was just boring, nothing to do in my life. I popped up bro. They put One Piece on Netflix, I gave it one episode. My whole life changed.”

@Pewpiece, a popular One Piece fan account, shared the video on X. Speed isn’t the only one who feels about One Piece that way, as many fans comment on why the series is special to them. @shimotsukiHawk shares, “One piece has been with us. Still remember the sh-t I gone through last year now with God’s grace everything’s sorted but Op really gave me enjoyment and happiness during that tough patch time. Op haters won’t get this.”

@shanks9924711 writes, “One Piece connects to the soul and that’s what’s so special about it! It has so many emotional impacts that can change our perspective of life forever!”

IShowSpeed and One Piece Have a Collab Coming Soon

The official account of One Piece Card Game on X announced that IShowSpeed will make an appearance as a special guest during the One Piece Card Game event in Orlando. It will be held on January 4th and 5th at Orange County Convention Center. The event is part of the BANDAI CARD GAMES Fest 24-25 World Tour.

The main event crowns each region’s Card Game Pirate King and decides who advances to the World Championship in Japan. Additionally, there are multiple side events, including the One Piece Card Game Championship 2024 Side Event. Players can compete in a Swiss-format tournament to earn prize tickets redeemable for various rewards.

