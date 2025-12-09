It’s Easier Than Ever to Watch Naruto Now

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto still has a wide global fanbase thanks to the incredible storytelling and lovable characters. The manga series began serializing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999 and eventually became one of the biggest hits of all time. Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation in 2002 helped popularize the series even more. During the mid and late 2000s, the anime even became famous in the West, eventually becoming a global phenomenon. Even those who never watched anime are familiar with a young ninja named Naruto who wears an orange tracksuit. The original series aired until 2007, after which Pierrot immediately released a second part called Naruto: Shippuuden, which follows the protagonist after a two-and-a-half-year time skip.

Even more than two decades since the series’ debut, its popularity only continues to rise. Fans are often on the lookout for any new anime projects, games, or even merchandise releases to show their love for the franchise. The first part of the anime released 220 episodes, while the second part has exactly 500 episodes, including fillers that aren’t in the original manga. Naruto is currently available on many streaming platforms, where you can watch all episodes as long as you pay for the subscription. However, thanks to the latest update by Amazon, you can watch all the dubbed episodes of the first part for free.

Naruto Currently Has a Free Amazon Prime Live TV Channel

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The official X handle of Viz Media announced that all 220 episodes of Naruto’s English dub are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Live TV Channel. It’s only available for fans in the U.S., where the series has a considerable fan base. It’s a 24/7 free streaming channel made available for fans to get easy access to the show. In 2024, the anime was originally added to Amazon’s Freevee service as a free ad-supported streaming television channel called FAST. Since the platform phased out the Freevee service, the anime is being streamed on the new Live TV channel.

While many English-speaking fans prefer to watch the subbed version of anime series with subtitles, Naruto is often praised for its impressive dubbing. This initiative aims to ensure that fans who prefer the dubbed version can also enjoy the series without any hassle. Naruto is one of the few famous shows that fans keep returning to rewatch more often than they realize. This is why Amazon’s new initiative is an exciting approach for fans, although it’s unclear if it will be phased out like before as well. Additionally, Naruto: Shippuuden, as well as the many other original movies, haven’t been added to the channel as of yet, although the chances are slim at the moment.

While fans relive the nostalgia through the older episodes of the anime, Pierrot still stays silent on Naruto (Shinsaku Anime), a 20th anniversary anime project which was indefinitely postponed shortly before it was originally slated for September 2023. Currently, the first part of the anime is also available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, Adult Swim, and more streaming platforms.

