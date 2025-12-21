It’s Official, A New One Piece Movie Is Happening (But There’s a Catch)

It’s official, One Piece is now in the works on a brand new movie according to an official update from series creator Eiichiro Oda himself. One Piece has some huge plans for the future as not only is the TV anime series going to undergo a massive change to its schedule for 2026 and beyond, but various other projects in the franchise are coming our way in the next year such as the second season for Netflix’s live-action One Piece series. But that’s far from everything One Piece has in the works as it’s coming back to theaters soon.

One Piece was one of the many franchises Shueisha was showing off as part of the Jump Festa 2026 event in Japan this weekend, and the franchise shared the first look at what they have planned for the next year. But in the official message shared with fans from creator Eiichiro Oda, the creator confirmed that a new One Piece feature film is now in the works but it seems like something odd is going on as he revealed, “I can’t say it’s going particularly well.”

New One Piece Movie Announced, But With a Catch

“As for the new anime film—they haven’t said I’m allowed to say this—I can’t say it’s going particularly well,” Oda revealed in a message to fans as part of Jump Festa 2026. So while it’s great news to find out that there’s a new One Piece movie in the works, it seems to have hit some snags behind the scenes. “But maybe saying this will light a fire under everyone, LOL,” the creator continued. “But it’s about something that I’m sure all of you will be very interested in, so I hope you’ll wait patiently for it.” Which likely means it’s still quite a ways off from release.

With Oda officially announcing that One Piece has a new feature film in the works, it’s likely that it will urge those behind the scenes at Toei Animation to get it more in gear just as Oda jokes. Now that the project has been fully revealed to the public, it means that fans are going to be anxious to see how it’s all going to work out. Especially because at this point, there’s so little known about One Piece’s next film that any future updates will certainly be welcome.

What Will One Piece’s New Movie Be About?

Rumors about a potential new One Piece movie have been swirling since 2024, but now this confirmation means it’s all too real. If the team has been working on it all that time, the new film is likely going to incorporate Gear 5 Luffy and some of the series’ later developments into its story. But like all of the other films in the franchise’s past, this new film is likely going to have loose ties with the overall canon but still fit within the scope of everything that happens.

It’s why trying to predict the new story for a One Piece film is tougher to do as they can be about pretty much anything. That being said, each film delivers on big moments of its own as they usually use the fact that they are original stories to offer fans exclusive moments and scenes that we wouldn’t get anywhere else otherwise.

What do you think?