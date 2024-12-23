Is One Piece Getting a New Movie? Breaking Down the Rumors

One Piece is currently gearing up for the return of its TV anime with new episodes hitting next Spring, but could it have a new movie in the works as well? One Piece has quite a lot of new projects now in the works with its TV anime series, new chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, a second season of its live-action series with Netflix, and even a full remake anime series with Netflix too. But it turns out that there also could be a new movie for the franchise in the works. as well, and it’s not too far outside of the realm of possibility.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda shared a new message about the current state of the franchise during the Jump Festa 2025 event this past weekend, and part of it also hyped what is coming in the future. This had led some fans to thinking that a new One Piece movie was officially announced by Oda, but it turns out that Oda was just highlighting the films as one element of the ongoing franchise. But while it’s not an outright confirmation of a new One Piece movie, it’s not entirely a denial either.

Is There a New One Piece Movie?

During the One Piece presentation as part of Jump Festa 2025, Luffy voice actor Mayumi Tanaka shared a statement from Oda about the future of the franchise. The translations there during the moment had fans wondering whether or not Oda announced that a new movie was in the works. Unfortunately, this was debunked by the release of Oda’s officially English translated statement shared during the event. The quote in question was more a highlight of the future. But there’s still hope for a potential new film project.

“That’s why I’m putting my all into everything,” the notable part of Oda’s quote reads. “-the manga, the anime, the films, and live-action!! And so the team is lining up various projects and announcements for One Piece next year. Please look forward to the anime series resuming. And with an approach that’s more in tune with the times, I’m sure it’ll be easier for everyone to enjoy.” This was the part that got fans excited that Oda was teasing a new movie, but it’s not a full confirmation unfortunately.

The silver lining of this statement, however, is that while it’s not a new One Piece movie being confirmed for now…it’s not off the table. Oda had mentioned the films as one of the elements that the team are putting more effort into, and then teased that there are “various projects and announcements” coming for the franchise next year. This could be a tease that we’ll get to see a new One Piece movie announced next year, and it’s hard to not believe that one is in the works at least in the earliest stages as of the time of this publication.

Why There’s Going to Be a New One Piece Movie

One Piece is such a monumental hit for Toei Animation that it’s hard to imagine that a new movie won’t be hitting theaters soon. Each release for the franchise has been more successful than the last. One Piece Film: Red, which hit theaters in Japan back in 2022, is still the most critically and commercially film release in the franchise to date (and even one of Toei Animation’s biggest releases ever). So any new One Piece movie is likely going to exceed that success, and is likely within the works even if one hasn’t been announced yet.

A financial report from Toei Animation had been spotted earlier this year that noted that there were two film releases planned for their anime franchises some time in the 2025 financial year (which would be anywhere from Spring 2025 to Spring 2026). The franchises getting developed into these new theatrical projects were not revealed yet, but this would line up with Oda’s statement. There might be no announcement right now, we could very well see a new One Piece movie announced next year for a release some time in 2026.

One Piece unfortunately has not announced a new movie, but it will likely announce one some time next year. It’s hard to imagine that there won’t be a new movie any time soon considering that the anime is coming off of its 25th anniversary celebration, and One Piece now has a bigger world within it than ever before as Eiichiro Oda now brings both the anime and manga releases into the Final Saga of its story. So whatever goes down in the next One Piece movie, it’s going to be a must-see event whenever fans get to see it all in action.