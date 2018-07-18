Could James Gunn Be Working On A ‘Berserk’ Movie?

The time has come for Comic-Con International, and the event’s biggest guests are teasing their appearances. Not long ago, director James Gunn told fans he’d appear at SDCC to share a dark surprise, and he most recent teaser is taking a gutsy turn.

After all, the Internet is asking whether the fan-favorite director is about to tackle Berserk.

Over on Twitter, Gunn got fans buzzing when he posted a cryptic image teasing his SDCC appearance. The photo, which can be seen below, features a sort of rune. Two horizontal diamonds are seen atop one another with a line running through them. The black-grey slate is then covered with red text teasing the project’s Hall H appearance, and fans of Berserk are going — well — berserk.

After all, the image seen here looks rather similar to one made famous by Berserk. The action-packed manga introduced the Brand of Sacrifice, a mark which Guts bears in the series. The cursed mark are forced to fend themselves against demonic hordes forever, but the wounds given will never be fatal. In the past, this mark has been shown both horizontally and vertically, leaving some fans to think this Gunn teaser gives a stylized take on the curse mark.

Oh, and there’s also the fact that Berserk tends to favor a blood-red text like the one Gunn used in his tweet. Coincidence? Well, fans will find that out come Friday. After all, a similar logo to this is seen in Bloodborne, and fans would not be adverse to that adaptation.

So far, there is no word on any Berserk film in Hollywood. While the west has recently made a push with live-action anime, this famous series has yet to make headlines. However, if Gunn were to try his hand at the series, fans would be willing to listen. Berserk may be known for its violent gore, but its action-driven story is right up Gunn’s aesthetic.

For those of you unfamiliar with Berserk, the series tells the story of Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.

Berserk has had a few anime adaptations over the years as the first began in 1997. The franchise got a makeover in 2016 from GEMBA and Millepensee as the second adaptation covered the manga’s ‘Conviction’ arc. The series was tentatively praised for its writing, but Berserk‘s shoddy CGI failed to impress longtime fans.

Do you think Berserk could be on the director’s agenda? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!