Bleach’s Final Season Gets Surprise Delay With Hulu & Fans Aren’t Happy

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been hit with a surprising snag with the release of its latest episode on Hulu, and fans of the anime certainly aren’t happy about it. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity was the most anticipated new anime of the Summer, and it’s no surprise as to why as fans have been waiting on the final season of the series for over a decade at this point. That makes each of the new episodes releasing a must-watch event, and unfortunately the latest episode hit a snag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 7 has made its debut in Japan, and has technically released with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States. But unfortunately as of the time of this writing (which is about an hour from the time the episode was first posted with Hulu), the episode has yet to get its official English language subtitles. With Hulu Support responding to fans, it’s clear that fans are not happy about the mix up.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 7 Releases Without Subtitles on Hulu

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episode 7 made its official debut with Hulu on 10:30AM ET, but unfortunately remained without its official English subtitles for the first hour. This was immediately apparent as the comments with Viz Media’s official Tweet announcement for the episode, fans are sharing their disappointment such as @DarkHeroEli with “So it’s apparently not on Disney Plus at all but is on Hulu, just without subtitles. Fine work, guys, really. Just absolutely stellar.” Hulu Support’s social media have revealed they are working on the issue.

“We’re working on it!,” one of Hulu Support’s many replies to concerned fans reads. “We appreciate your patience in the meantime. Please don’t hesitate to reach back out if there’s anything else we can help with!” The fervor of these responses might be a little much considering the episode is technically available even without the official subtitles, but it still stings to be teased about what could be coming next in the episode without knowing the context. So that might be resulting in even more negativity.

Bleach’s Finale is Coming Very Soon

Courtesy of Viz Media

At the same time, this fervor is a result of the fact that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is now in its final stretch of episodes. There are only four episodes left including the latest release, and that means the final episode is fast approaching. The series is set to make some even bigger moves, and that makes the wait for what’s coming next all the more trouble for the future. Thankfully, the English dub release has kicked off its own run too.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity kicked off its English dub release last weekend, and is currently two episodes in as of this time. There doesn’t seem to have been a delay with that release as you can see the latest episode just fine, but the subtitles for the current episode have hit a snag as of the time of this publishing. It likely won’t be too much longer, so fans should wait just a big more.