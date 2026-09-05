My Hero Academia Creator Returns With New Look at Mirko After Grand Finale

My Hero Academia‘s creator has returned with a new look at the Rabbit Hero Mirko after the TV anime’s grand finale. My Hero Academia officially brought its ten year story to an end with its final TV anime releases this year, and fans are still saying their emotional goodbyes after everything that has gone down. The creator behind it all has also seemingly moved onto new projects, but thankfully there are still plenty of opportunities for the creator to comeback to the franchise to help celebrate some final few projects.

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My Hero All’s Justice recently released on Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan, and it’s the first time the region is getting their hands on the new hero fighter with that platform. This even includes franchise creator Kohei Horikoshi, who took to social media to celebrate the new launch with a new sketch of the Rabbit Hero Mirko. You can check it out below, and thankfully she looks far removed from all of the damage she had taken during the final war against the villains at the end of the series.

What Happens to Mirko After My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of Shueisha / Kohei Horikoshi

The final moments of My Hero Academia (including both of the epilogue anime specials that made their worldwide debut this year) reveal that Izuku Midoriya had returned to his pro hero activities thanks to a special suit that mirrors all of the abilities he had with One For All. This has shaken up the pro hero rankings after everything was over, and that’s the case for Mirko. While she was the Number 5 hero during the events of the war, in the years since she’s now dropped down to Number 6. But she’s still very much active in the field, thankfully.

Like many of the other heroes in the war, Mirko did take a lot of damage. But she was also able to recover and keep fighting not long after. In the years after the war, she remains an active hero but unfortunately there’s no real time dedicated to giving her some sense of resolution. But at the same time, seeing her keeping up the fight despite her major losses also goes to further emphasize why fans loved her so much in the first place. And clearly Horikoshi loves revisiting her too.

Is My Hero Academia Really Over?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia officially ended its TV anime series with its final releases just as it kicked off the celebration for its tenth anniversary, and it’s been two years since Horikoshi’s manga version of the story came to an end. This pretty much seems like the franchise is over as even Horikoshi has started to move onto other new works such as his latest one-shot release with Shonen Jump, Quit Laughing, Shijima, which made its debut with the magazine earlier this Summer.

And if that one-shot is successful, then it’s likely that Shonen Jump will want to take that and develop it into whatever full story Horikoshi wants to take on next. There are still opportunities for more of My Hero Academia, such as potentially a new movie telling a completely original story, but also with a potential new season of the Vigilantes spinoff anime too. For now, check it all out now streaming with Crunchyroll, Hulu and more.