Demon Slayer Unveils New Look At Zenitsu After His Biggest Fight in Infinity Castle

Even more than a year after the premiere of the first installment, Demon Slayer still hasn’t shared any updates on the upcoming movies. The anime was already a global phenomenon, but it reached new heights of popularity last year with the Infinity Castle movie. In 2024, Ufotable, the animation studio behind Demon Slayer, confirmed that the Infinity Castle Arc will be adapted in a trilogy film series. It’s the longest and most intense story arc where all the Demon Slayers engage in a final battle against the Upper Moons. The first film features three major fights, including Zenitsu vs. Kaigaku, the second main battle of the entire arc. The fight was being built up since the Hashira Training Arc, and Zenitsu’s powers shocked everyone.

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This was the only fight in the entire story where he went toe to toe with an Upper Rank in a duel. However, while the fight is long over, Zenitsu is still one of the most popular characters. September 3rd is officially his birthday, and in order to commemorate the special day, the anime’s website shared a special illustration. The visual follows an adorable chibi-style theme, following the same color palette as his official character design.

Zenitsu Still Has a Major Fight Ahead of Him in Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Although the first installment featured his biggest fight in the anime so far, the main story is far from over. During the first movie, Zenitsu fought Kaigaku all by himself and managed to win with a unique form he created himself. However, the fight took a toll on his body and he passed out almost immediately. Considering the backlash he suffered after using the Seventh Form of the Thunder Breathing Technique along with his prior injuries, it’s impossible for him to wake up anytime soon.

Zenitsu won’t have a major role to play in the upcoming Infinity Castle films. However, he is one of the surviving Demon Slayers who fight Muzan Kibutsuji in the Sunrise Countdown Arc. So far, the anime hasn’t confirmed if the final arc will be a TV series or a movie adaptation. Any updates on the final arc will only be shared after the final Infinity Castle movie is released.

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The first installment only features the initial parts of the Infinity Castle Arc, but the fight is much longer than fans anticipated. Since the anime hasn’t confirmed adapting the Sunrise Countdown Arc, we can expect the Infinity Castle Arc to wrap up in the final movie of the trilogy. However, the first installment of the movie was released in July last year, but the animation studio is taking longer than expected to share an update on the sequel.

Considering the scale of the production and the insane level of animation quality, it’s no surprise that the movies require more time than usual. While Ufotable hasn’t officially confirmed it yet, we can expect an update by the end of this year, especially during Jump Festa 2027, which will be held in December.