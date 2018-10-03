Tokyo 2020 Olympics Debuts Special Anime

In a couple of years, the world will turn its eyes to Japan as the next Olympics get underway. Tokyo will host the 2020 summer games, so it was only a matter of time until the event got its own set of anime specials.

Now, NHK has made that long-awaited wish a reality, and it is highlighting the best parts of the Paralympics.

Over on NHK, the network has released a set of shorts in honor of the Paralympics. The company has invested in three anime specials documenting a different sport, and they are sure to tug at your heart.

As you can find here, the three 5-minute episodes have already gone live on NHK with English subtitles. In the first episode, fans are introduced to a hopeful soccer player who is ready to show what Japan’s national team can do.

The short follows a visually impaired athlete as he runs into a trio of unruly kids. After impressing them with his agility, the player has the children watch him and his team play soccer. The short itself was created by Yoichi Takahashi, the man who created Captain Tsubasa. So, if you have a thing for soccer, this short will make your heart flutter.

As for the second video, it follows a story created by Eisaku Kubonouchi, the artist behind Chocolat. The short tells the story of a young girl who is wheelchair bound following a leg amputation. She grows up alongside a boy, and the pair encourage each other as feelings begin to blossom. And, as the athlete ages, she discovers the joy of track with the use of a leg prosthesis.

Finally, the third short is all about tennis. The short focuses on two athletes who are pitted against each other in a match of Wheelchair Tennis. So, if you are a fan of The Prince of Tennis, this short will be a familiar one for you to check out.

So far, Japan has kept its anime-centric plans for the 2020 Summer Games quiet, but fans are expecting a few things to pop up. For one, murals featuring Akira have been spotted around construction sites for Tokyo’s developing Olympic Park. Other franchises like Free! Iwatobi Swim Club are also slated to release new material in 2020, likely aligning their sports arcs with the big event.

