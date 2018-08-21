New Japanese Sex Toy Doubles As Mecha Robot

What people do during their alone time is up to them, but it looks like one brand is trying to spice up those bedroom moments. After all, a sex-toy maker is going all out and releasing a product that transforms like an actual Transformer.

So, if that does something for you, then you may want to check out what Tenga is up to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted by Kotaku, the Japanese company announced it will be releasing a sex-toy that transforms into a mecha suit. Sadly — or maybe thankfully — the toy is not meant to be used during sexy time. Instead, the piece is meant to be a simple toy and conversation starter, no doubt.

If you want to buy one of these little transformers, it will run you about $40. The item, which is called Tenga Robo, sprouts arms and legs from its body’s main cavity. The red-and-silver toy’s head pops out as well, and it is much smaller than Tenga’s actual masturbation aids.

Oh, and it also comes with some accessories. Tenga Robo comes with changeable weaponry such as a blaster and hammer.

If this product is familiar to you — and not for *those* reason — then you may have seen its previous mecha tie-in. A couple years ago, a fan on Twitter deconstructed an actual Tenga sex-toy and added its piece to a custom Gunpla build. The unofficial figure sees the masturbation aid split into separate wings which combine to form a canon. The building ZMD11S stressed the weapon could only be fired once (of course), and we’re not even going to mention the suit’s rather obvious phallic addition.

If this high-tech toy has got you wanting more mecha, then you should know the team behind Gundam is working on something right now. Sunrise is slated to debut a new Gundam anime this November known as Mobile Suit Gundam NT. You can check out its synopsis below:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history.

But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

So, would you surprise someone with this sexy robot? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!