JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Gives Special Look at Stone Ocean

The Stone Ocean has finally rolled in and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are reveling in the latest adventures of Jolyne Cujoh and her alliance of Stand Users. With the first twelve episodes of the series now available of Netflix, an animator working for David Production has decided to give fans a look into how both Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Free, were able to come to life from the pages of the manga to the anime currently airing on Netflix.

Since the beginning of the anime adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the story of the Joestars has been told by one studio in David Production. Since the latest series began in 2012 with the first chapter of the franchise, Phantom Blood, the studio has held a tight grip on the anime, even when it comes to the spin-off series in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which was also released on Netflix. While the seventh part of the franchise has yet to be confirmed to be in production, Steelball Run, it’s clear that the popularity of the franchise will continue to tick upward and it appears as if David Production is in it for the long haul.

Twitter Animator Kichiku Teacher shared the behind the scenes look at Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Free, giving fans of the anime franchise more of an idea as to how the anime series brings some of its biggest characters to life thanks in part to the animators at David Production:

The translation of this Tweet reads as such:

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean pre-delivery has started on Netflix. We are also involved as the layout, original drawing, and animation director. I was honored to be involved in my favorite work!’

Currently, twelve episodes of Stone Ocean are available to binge on Netflix and while the platform has yet to reveal when new episodes will arrive on the streaming service, fans can expect the entirety of Jolyne’s story to be told thanks to David Production.

