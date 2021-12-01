JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Obsessed with Stone Ocean’s Anime

Netflix has launched one of its biggest anime grabs of the year, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is living for the premiere. At last, Jolyne Cujoh has hit the screen, and Stone Ocean is already a hit with fans. Her story has captured audiences at just 12 episodes in, and if you look online, you will see fans are geeking out over Jolyne’s arrival.

You might not have realized it, but today marks the release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Netflix is streaming the series globally, and the exclusive premiere brought 12 episodes to fans. It didn’t take long for audiences to binge the series, and they’ve hit up social media to share their thoughts.

As many hoped, Jolyne’s debut is living up to expectations, and David Production went beyond with its stunning work. The show’s animation is nothing if not perfect, and its use of CG modeling has been met with praise. Even the show’s opening was met with thumbs-ups from fans, so you know the series is doing something right.

At this point, we don’t have a release for the next batch of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure episodes. Stone Ocean has a lot more to cover, and Netflix is releasing its episodes in chunks across the globe. You can always wait to binge the series in its entirety, but that could take well over a year as fair warning. And if you’re still on the fence about tuning in, you can check out Stone Ocean‘s synopsis below:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend… She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her.

Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

What do you think about Stone Ocean so far? Have the show’s first episodes lived up to your expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Give Us More

So far, the Stone Ocean anime is great. It definitely lived up to my expectations.



I especially liked episode 12, and I look forward to seeing more. — Sora Nai | JOJOLANDS HYPE!!! (@Blank_Gaming_) December 1, 2021

100 Out of 10

Finished first 12 episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean



Such a great beginning of the story. I love the new stands and characters introduced in this part.



The soundtrack and voice acting were great. pic.twitter.com/VDmq61XEqN — CLASH (@CLSH__) December 1, 2021

We Get It

STONE OCEAN IS OUT I FINALLY GET TO SEE MY GIRL JOLYNE IN ACTION I- 😭 — Gothicca 🍉 (@vile_succubus) December 1, 2021

A Perfect Song

Can't stop listening to the Stone Ocean OP, it's so catchy. pic.twitter.com/UDe5DQopHd — ⚠️ Caution ⚠️ Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) December 1, 2021

It’s Done

It’s Beautiful

hello stone ocean here is pucci as one of my fave stock photos pic.twitter.com/eBTM8EYVFj — 🦇 miracide 𓃵 (@miracide_) December 1, 2021

But… It’s True