JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Character Artist Celebrates the New Year With Special Art

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a unique story within the realm of anime, not just thanks to the inclusion of Stands, but also with each part deciding to follow a different protagonist who all, at some level, have a link to a family known as the Joestars. While 2021 saw the release of Part Six, Stone Ocean, on Netflix, the series is looking to have a big 2022, and a character designer from the anime has taken the opportunity to celebrate the year of the Tiger.

Netflix released the first twelve episodes of the Stone Ocean in 2021, though the streaming service and David Production have been tight-lipped regarding when we can expect the series to make a comeback on the streaming service. While not written in stone, it’s most likely that we’ll see Jolyne and her fellow inmates of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary return at some point this year, as the daughter of Jotaro attempts to save her father’s life and unravel the plot that was put into place by the deceased villain Dio Brando.

Character designer Kohei Ashiya took to his Official Twitter Account to gather Jolyne, Ermes, and Foo Fighters, along with their fellow Stand Users, to help ring in the new year, which is definitely set to be a big one in both the mediums of anime and manga for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

Besides the Stone Ocean on Netflix, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure recently took the opportunity to return to one of its previous arcs by creating a spin-off manga that follows Josuke Higashikata of Diamond Is Unbreakable fame, as well as the villainous Hol Horse introduced in Stardust Crusaders. WIth creator Hirohiko Araki already confirming that he would return for the ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands, fans of Stands are waiting to hear if the next chapter of the Joestars will arrive later this year.

What do you think of this new Joestar art to ring in the new year? Do you think we'll receive word of the Stone Ocean's return sooner rather than later?