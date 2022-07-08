JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Celebrates Old Man Joseph

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't just given us a new Joestar in each part of the anime franchise from mangaka Hirohiko Araki, it's often taken the opportunity to bring back some heroes from the past to join in countless Stand battles and fight the forces of evil. Such was the case with Battle Tendency's Joseph Joestar who showed up in the two subsequent parts of the franchise in Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable and one cosplayer at this year's Anime Expo gave the wielder of the Stand, Hermit Purple, a major makeover.

Before Stands were made a part of the series, Joseph Joestar relied on the power of the Ripple, which arose from the energy known as Hamon. When Joseph was called into action during the events of Stardust Crusaders, he joined his grandson in attempting to save the life of his daughter and the mother of Jotaro. During the story of Diamond Is Unbreakable, Joseph wasn't exactly in a place to fight alongside his fellow Joestars, with his old age making him have trouble when it comes to remembering where he is at any given time, let alone being able to participate in a Stand battle.

Instagram Cosplayer Metal Slimer showed off their rather unique take on Joesph Joestar, with the member of the Joest bloodline being a fundamental part of the crew that was able to ultimately defeat the vampire Dio Brando in the finale of the third part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stardust Crusaders:

Surprisingly enough, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest story, JoJolion, actually had an appearance by Joseph Joestar, albeit with a very different character being introduced in the sleepy town of Morioh. With both Steelball Run and JoJolion taking place in an alternate reality, the Joseph that we see in the final chapters of part eight was far different from the one we had come to know over the course of parts two through four. With Hirohiko Araki currently working on a new entry in the franchise, JoJo Lands, it will be interesting to see if Joseph has a role to play.

What do you think of this unique take on one of the biggest members of the Joestar Clan? Do you think we'll see the newest version of Joseph appear in the upcoming JoJo Lands?