JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Hypes Series' Anniversary in New Video: Watch

In the year of 1987, a young mangaka named Hirohiko Araki created a world filled with Hamon users, Stand wielders, and some of the wildest anime characters to ever hit the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With the mangaka continuing to tell stories within this anime universe for decades, recently stating that he'd love to work on the series for the rest of his life, Araki took the opportunity to share a special message with fans during this year's Anime Expo, as well as some new art of one of his biggest heroes.

2022 is a big year for the Joestars, with this September seeing the return of Stone Ocean as new episodes following Jolyne Cujoh within the halls of the maximum-security prison known as Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary land on Netflix. On top of the anime adaptation's return, this year has seen new chapters arrive for some big spin-off series within Hirohiko Araki's universe, including Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak and Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan to name a few. While Steelball Run and JoJolion take place in an alternate reality, these spin-offs have given fans of the Joestars an opportunity to revisit the original universe that kicked off the adventures of this unique family.

Viz Media shared the new video from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator, Hirohiko Araki, as he welcomes fans to Anime Expo and celebrates the tenth anniversary of the anime adaptation that has been produced by the animators at David Productions since the beginning of Phantom Blood:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki gives a warm summer greeting to fans! #AX2022 pic.twitter.com/zs4OI9gc43 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2022

Araki is certainly proving that he's in it for the long haul when it comes to his anime masterpiece, with the mangaka currently working on the ninth part of the franchise that is tentatively titled JoJo Lands. As it stands, details about the upcoming story are few and far between, as no synopsis, release date, or artwork has been shared for the continuation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure following the conclusion of JoJolion.

The story of Jolyne Cujoh is set to see some major twists and turns when the series returns this fall, with the first female protagonist of the series continuing to clear her name while also working to save her father's life at the same time.

