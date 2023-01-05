JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Reveals Their Top Asks for Part 9

This February, a brand new Joestar is preparing to take the reins of Hirohiko Araki's manga masterpiece, continuing the long journey of the Stand users that have moved on to another reality thanks to Steel Ball Run and JoJolion. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will release JoJo Lands, and while there are still many mysteries that are surrounding the next installment, fans of the Joestars have taken the opportunity to share what they are hoping to see in the next installment of the franchise.

While there are still many questions revolving around JoJo Lands, Araki hasn't been totally enigmatic when it comes to the details of the next chapter of the Joestars. In a previous interview, Araki stated that the Joestar protagonist will be a descendant of Joseph Joestar, albeit the Joseph in the universe of JoJolion. While the name of this new hero hasn't been revealed, many fans are wondering if the new character that Araki released as a part of his New Year's card might be the Stand wielder who will head up the series when the manga continues next month.

JoJo Lands Adventure

One Fan on Reddit got the ball rolling when it came to what JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are hoping to see next month when the first chapter of JoJo Lands arrives, as numerous questions continue to swirl around the story of the Joestars:

What do you want to see take place in Part Nine of the series? Do you think Araki's latest art has given us our first look at the star of JoJo Lands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.