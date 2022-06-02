New JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Poster Gathers Its Top Heroes

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has spent decades telling the story of the Joestars across not just generations, but alternate realities, and the series created by Hirohiko Araki is continuing to grow in popularity over the years. Now, the pop-up attraction known as JoJo Worlds is set to arrive this summer and a new poster has been released to get Japanese fans hyped while also assembling some of the biggest players of the series that continues to this day.

In Japan, a number of anime franchises have created “pop-up attractions” that give fans the opportunity to purchase unique merchandise while also having a number of mini-games and attractions that are unique for the installations. JoJo Worlds has been the attraction that has allowed fans in Japan to partake in these unique experiences, and will once again hit the East beginning this August. With the Stone Ocean introducing fans to new characters within the realm of Stand Users, it’s no surprise to see that the likes of Jolyne and her friends have also been made a part of these new amusement outlets in Japan.

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo Worlds shared this brand new poster that sees the major players of Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean assemble to help in promoting the attraction that is set to arrive across Japan this August:

Currently, the ninth part of the series, JoJo Lands, has yet to reveal much about its story, though creator Hirohiko Araki has been confirmed to return to the manga, with the mangaka recently stating that he would love to work on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure forever if he could. In the mean time, the series has taken the opportunity to dive into a number of spin-off stories, with the most prominent being Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak.

Would you love to see this anime attraction hit North America in the future? What are your predictions when it comes to the arrival of the ninth part of the franchise in JoJo Lands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.