JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Announces U.S. Release

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has solidified its place in the anime industry as one of its most ambitious franchises. While Netflix carries its distribution of Stone Ocean, all eyes are on the manga to see what creator Hirohiko Araki will do. A new series is in the works, after all, and fans are eager for new content. And if you live in the states, you’ll be able to get your hands on a special spin-off manga soon!

The update comes from Viz Media as the company announced its plans to bring the manga stateside. “A spinoff of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe, straight out of Diamond is Unbreakable, comes Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe by Hirohiko Araki. Drops Fall 2022,” the company shared.

Announcement: A spinoff of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe, straight out of Diamond is Unbreakable, comes Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe by Hirohiko Araki. Drops Fall 2022. pic.twitter.com/sOuj19Vmr3 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 14, 2022

As you can see, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is ready to make its way stateside, and Viz Media will begin its rollout this fall. Fans are expecting the first volume will drop ahead of the holidays. This collection originally debuted in 2013 before Araki’s second went live in 2018. In the years since, a few one-shots have been added to the series, and that is not all. The IP has turned this spin-off into an anime thanks to several OVAs. And over in Japan, fans were treated to a special live-action adaptation of the series.

If you aren’t familiar with Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, you should know it is a spin-off of Diamond Is Unbreakable. The collection follows Rohan as he travels the world looking for new material to inspire his own manga alongside his Stand, Heaven’s Door. And of course, the pair run into some truly wild and often dangerous strangers along the way.

What do you make of this big announcement? Will you be grabbing a copy of this JoJo spinoff for your collection?