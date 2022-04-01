JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure To Release New Travel Guide For Globe-Hopping Fans

Over the course of thirty-five years, the family of the Joestars have traveled around the world to fight in Enemy Stand battles and against various creatures of the night using the power of the Ripple. Now, fans will be given the opportunity to learn more about the real-life locations that made appearances in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as a new travel guide has been produced that allows travelers to not just visit countries but also learn about cities that were inspirations for some of the most famous fictional locales of the series.

Fans of the Joestars were sad to hear that new episodes of Stone Ocean would be arriving this fall, almost a year following the first twelve episodes debuting on Netflix late last year. With the story of Jolyne Cujoh seeing the daughter of Jotaro attempting to save her father from a plan that was put into action by the main antagonist of the family, Dio Brando, the pastor of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary Pucci is planning to use the power of his Stand Whitesnake to get revenge for the deceased vampire. While the travel guide most likely won’t have fans traveling to prison, we would imagine that there are more than a few sights to see in the upcoming publication.

The upcoming travel guide, “How To Travel The Earth – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” shared its upcoming cover as well as the release date that will give traveling fans the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of the Joestars as well as visit the original city that was used as inspiration for the sleepy town of Morioh from Diamond Is Unbreakable:

While the first six parts of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure traveled around the world, the next two chapters in Steelball Run and JoJolion will travel to another dimension, with these storylines following Joestars that exist outside of the universe we’ve come to know. With the former series following a horserace across the country that is rife with Stand battles and the latter returning to a very different version of Morioh, it might be some time before we see these two arcs make their way to the anime, though that hasn’t stopped them from being considered some of the best arcs of the series.

Will you be picking up this travel guide to visit some of the famous locales from the story of the Joestars?