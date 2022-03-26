JoJo Fans Aren’t Happy With Stone Ocean’s Release Window

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is set to air new episodes of the series this fall, which has thrown many fans of the Joestars for a loop as viewers will have to wait a number of months before once again diving into the world of Jolyne Cujoh. While this year’s Anime Japan was able to give us a new trailer for the series, as well as an announcement that a new project was in the works for JoJo’s anime series, the news came as quite a shock for many who weren’t afraid to share their thoughts on social media.

David Production and Netflix released the first twelve episodes of the sixth part of the series last year in December, with many fans believing that the release of new episodes was right around the corner. With Stone Ocean airing episodes on a weekly schedule in Japan on the airwaves of the country, many believed that new episodes were set to arrive potentially this April and were thrown for a loop when it was announced that episodes thirteen through twenty-four would instead drop later in the year.

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean shared a new trailer along with the news that new episodes were set to arrive in the fall of this year, meaning that we’d have to wait to see the journey of Stone Free and the various Stands of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary:

https://twitter.com/anime_jojo/status/1507645057980981248?s=20&t=luI5rlNSe0cX_xS_rFr2NA

