JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Anime Announces 10th Anniversary Project

Ten years ago, David Production offered their own take on Jonathan Joestar, Dio Brando, vampire antagonists, and masters of the Ripple in the first season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Phantom Blood. To help ring in the occasion in 2022, it seems that animation studio is taking the opportunity to celebrate the occasion in style with a “10th Anniversary Project”, which is slated to reveal more details next month in April. With fans having to wait until the Fall to catch new episodes of Stone Ocean, many are crossing their fingers that this anniversary might include an anime project as well.

Currently, the only information that we have about the tenth-anniversary project is that said project exists alongside a new logo. The official website for the anime series revealed that more details about the project were only a few days away, with April 4th set as the release date for more information on what this anime event might be. With this year seeing the continuation of the spin-off series, Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak, alongside new stories featuring the likes of Lisa Lisa, Iggy, and Kishibe Rohan, there is a lot for JoJo fans to look forward to in 2022.

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime shared a new look at the logo for the 10th Anniversary Project, along with fresh details about when fans of the Joestars can expect more information to be revealed in celebration of ten years of stories such as Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean:

A precise release date for the return of Stone Ocean has yet to be revealed, with the sixth part of the franchise hitting Netflix before it ran weekly on Japanese television. With the first twelve episodes arriving last December on the streaming service, it seems that episodes thirteen through twenty-four will be doing the same at an unspecified time this fall, leaving fans having to wait for a few months before once again diving into the world of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.

What do you think the tenth anniversary of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will entail? Do you think we'll receive a new anime production to help ring in ten years of the series?