JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Shares Big Update on Part 9

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had a wild week. It wasn't long ago the anime took over headlines, and we have the finale of Stone Ocean to thank for the draw. Netflix released the show's final few episodes to everyone's delight, and now, it seems the manga is coming to center stage. An interview in Japan with creator Hirohiko Araki has fans on edge, and it is all because of his part nine update.

The news comes from Kono Mystery ga Sugoi as its latest issue went live. It was there Araki spoke vaguely about his next big JoJo projects. During the chat, the artist admitted he's got some big plans for Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan down the line, but he's too busy crafting the protagonist for JoJo part nine to be bothered.

The Future of JoJo

According to Araki, the protagonist of part nine will be a descendant of Joseph Joestar, so fans are going to go back in time. Joseph was the main player of JoJo part two, and he reappeared in parts three and four. Of course, the character was also the grandson of Jonathan Joestar, so part nine may nod back to the original JoJo protagonist at some point.

At this point, Araki's new update is one of the biggest updates we have been given on part nine since it was announced. Ultra Jump first shared the manga was coming back in September 2021, but fans have been kept in the dark since. All we know so far is that Araki is calling part nine 'JOJOLANDS' and even that is a tentative title. Currently, there is no set release window for the new series, but Araki did say he would be taking a break between its debut and the end of Jojolion.

If you are not caught up with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, you can brush up on the manga courtesy of Viz Media. The series also has a robust anime catalog courtesy of David Production. Every story arc asides from JoJo's latest two have been adapted for television. And hopefully, it won't be too-too long before Steel Ball Run and JoJolion get their own anime adaptations.

What do you make of this latest JoJo update? Are you excited to see where Araki takes part nine?