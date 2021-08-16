JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Will the Manga Get a Part Nine?

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the biggest series in all of manga, and its cult status has turned it into a global hit. If you didn't know, creator Hirohiko Araki has been overseeing the series for over three decades, and its eighth installment just ended. But if a new report is right, it seems there is no promise a ninth is on the way.

The update was given in the preview of Ultra Jump's next issue. The magazine has housed the manga for years now, and it saw Jojolion to its end. Of course, this is why fans expected the story to continue for a ninth part, but the next issue seems to contain no such announcement.

No 9th part announcement of "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" by Hirohiko Araki in the preview for next month's Ultra Jump magazine. pic.twitter.com/vyD4OHVGZd — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) August 14, 2021

As you can imagine, fans are a bit perturbed by this update. In the past, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has kept its publication schedule smooth even when the series ended. From the first story to the eighth, there have only been two breaks in manga. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure needed breathing room between parts five and six as well as parts six and seven. So now, the question stands how will Araki bridge parts eight and nine if at all.

After all, fans just take a moment and remember that all good things must end. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been published for over 30 years, so you cannot blame Araki for wanting to retire. But given the manga's surge in popularity, netizens are more desperate for content than ever before. This is a cause for concern, and as you can imagine, fans are freaking out. And if part nine is going to happen, it might take a bit to go live.

Want to know more about JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? You can read up on its synopsis from Viz Media here: "The legendary Shonen Jump classic JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a groundbreaking series with multiple story arcs whose creation has already spanned 25 years. It’s famous for outlandish characters, wild humor, and frenetic battles. Join the Joestar family as they fight the evil Dio and his legacy across continents and time!"

What do you think about JoJo's future prospects? Do you think there is more coming for the hit series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.