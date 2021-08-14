JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Jojolion Snags Shonen Jump Cover For Big Finale

Stone Ocean has been receiving the lion's share of attention following the reveal of the trailer for the anime adaptation of Part Six of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but another major milestone is getting ready to arrive with the finale of JoJolion, the current storyline by Hirohiko Araki being told in the pages of its manga. With the eighth part of the strange franchise set to bring to a close the story of Josuke and the alternate reality version of the sleepy town of Morioh, fans are left wondering if the story of the Joestars will continue in the future.

While Stone Ocean is set to land on Netflix later this year in December, it will most likely be quite some time before we are able to see the story of JoJolion play out with an anime adaptation. With this latest arc, and the previous saga of Steelball Run, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure decided to take a very different path when it came to its story, leaving the original reality that introduced us to the likes of Jotaro, Jolyne, Giorno, Joseph, and more. Though Stands and Joestars are still present in this new reality, it's clear that there are some major changes that Araki decided to institute in both JoJolion and Steelball Run.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the upcoming cover for Ultra Jump that celebrates the long-awaited finale of JoJolion, the latest entry in the world of the Joestars that has been running for ten years in the pages of Shonen Jump and remains one of its most popular stories:

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 8 - Jojolion" by Hirohiko Araki is on cover of the upcoming Ultra Jump issue 9/2021 to celebrate its last chapter. pic.twitter.com/um6R13ZtaA — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) August 13, 2021

While Josuke Higashikata, the star of JoJolion, has yet to appear in the anime series proper, he did make an appearance in the crossover video game of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, which united all the main characters of the anime franchise throughout the generations, pitting them against an insanely powerful new version of Dio Brando.

What do you think of this cover for the final entry in JoJolion? Where do you think JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will head in the future?