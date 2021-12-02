JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Reveals Post Credit Scene

The first twelve episodes of the Stone Ocean has rolled in on Netflix and while there are plenty more adventures for Jolyne and her friends to take in the latest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the final episode of these installments has quite the post-credit scene. With animation studio David Production returning to the series once again, the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki is planting some big seeds for the future of the daughter of Jotaro and her friends that are currently locked up in the maximum security prison known as Green Dolphin Street.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the first twelve episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, you might want to turn back now as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Jolyne Cujoh gave her all in order to get one of the discs that were stolen from her father, Jotaro Kujo, by Pucci’s Stand known as White Snake, or Pale Snake for the English viewers, which would bring the Stardust Crusader back to life. With the help of Weather Report and his wild ability to unleash a storm of poisonous frogs from the sky, Jolyne was able to barely survive her encounter with Jumpin’ Jack Flash and White Snake, being wheeled away on a stretcher as Ermes Costello and Foo Fighters could only look on.

While Pucci was shown to be good friends with Dio Brando in the final episode, with the two sharing a conversation apparently during the time of Stardust Crusaders, the post-credit scene sees the prison’s priest chatting with a mysterious character named “Sports Maximum,” while also holding one of the bones of the deceased vampire who had been a thorn in the side of the Joestars since the very start of Hirohiko Araki’s anime franchise. While we have yet to get a confirmation as to how many episodes are left in this season, it’s clear that Stone Ocean still has a long way to go before Joylne’s journey comes to a close.

The story of Stone Ocean is one that is directly tied to that of Stardust Crusaders, playing on the events that took place which saw Jotaro Kujo as the protagonist of the season. Though Dio might now be dead, it’s clear that his legacy will continue to haunt the Joestars, with Jolyne receiving the worst of it in this latest installment of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

What did you think of this post-credit scene in Stone Ocean? What predictions do you have for the remainder of Part Six's season?