JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Actress Reveals Why Jolyne Is So Special to Her

Voice Actor Ai Fairouz specifically entered the world of voice acting to become Jolyne Cujoh within the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, with Netflix and David Production recently making her dream come true. With the streaming service unveiling the first twelve episodes in the series and the anime topping the charts on Netflix, the actor behind Jolyne recently revealed why she believes Jolyne resonates amongst fans and how he role in the medium made for quite the change when it came to the world of battle anime.

Ai Fairouz isn’t the only voice actor whose dream it was to become Jolyne, the current star of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, as the English voice actor for Stone Ocean, Kira Buckland, had a similar dream of bringing the daughter of Jotaro Kujo to life. Jolyne certainly makes for an interesting character to portray, being dragged into the world of Stand battles following being framed for a crime that she didn’t commit and subsequently sentenced to fifteen years in a maximum-security prison. While she attempts to clear her name, Jolyne discovers that a plan has been set into motion from beyond the grave by Dio Brando, employing new threats to get revenge on both her and her father.

Netflix Anime’s Official Twitter Account shared the brief interview clip wherein the Japanese voice actor explains what makes Jolyne so unique in the world of battle anime and how the strength of the Joestar is able to resonate amongst anime fans and those that have been following along with the weird stories of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

Stone Ocean won’t be the only time that we see Jolyne Cujoh make an appearance, as later this month, the daughter of Jotaro will return with a special manga one-shot that will revisit the Stand user following her stint in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. With the franchise returning for a ninth part in JoJo Lands and a new spin-off series set to start which will follow the protagonist of Diamond Is Unbreakable, Josuke, there’s a lot for fans of the Joestars to dive into in the coming weeks.

How have you been enjoying Stone Ocean’s anime so far? When do you think we’ll get new episodes on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.