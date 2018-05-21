‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ is Getting a 30th Anniversary Exhibition

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest running manga series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and Ultra Jump magazines, and it has managed to keep fans hooked to this day because of Araki’s ability to constantly reinvent the wheel in his series.

In celebration of the series’ 30th Anniversary, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is getting a special art exhibition in Japan featuring both new and old art works. One new work in particular is the recently released key visual for the event.

The exhibit, titled “Hirohiko Araki JoJo Exhibition: Ripples of Adventure,” will be held at the National Art Center in Tokyo beginning August 24. The exhibit will display many images of his famous characters over the years and Araki announced that he will produced new work for the exhibit as well along with collaborative works from artists like such as Motohiko Odani, Kunihiko Morinaga, and WOW.

The official exhibit also shared some display images of what the exhibit will entail as well:

This exhibit is only the second time a single manga author has had an exhibit in the National Art Center, with the last exhibit celebrating the works of the influential Osamu Tezuka 28 years ago. Araki celebrated the exhibit back at Jump Festa 2018 with handwritten flyers featuring the following words from Araki himself, “It’s a real honor to have the privilege of displaying the JoJo 30th anniversary compilation in front of everyone in a very prestigious place.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure also celebrated its anniversary with a Japanese exhibit last year. The “Hirohiko Araki Key Frame Exhibit JoJo Exhibit in Morioh, S City” ran in Sendai from August 6 to September 10 and included many art works from across all eight parts of the series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been running for so long, it’s no stranger to bizarre censorship either with one recent anime censoring Jotaro’s cigarette smoking from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. There are even more bizarre fan projects such as this oddly fitting mash-up of Seinfeld and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure into Jerry’s Bizarro Adventure.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

