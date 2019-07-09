JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Shares Special Bucciarati Sketch

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind may be holding off its official season finale for a few more weeks, but the fifth iteration of the series, for all intents and purposes, came to an end with the latest episode. It was a suitable place for the series to take its break, however, as the battle between Giorno and Diavolo reached its final stages. But it also meant bidding the series a bitter farewell.

Shinichi Machida, character designer and animator for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, shared a special sketch commemorating the end of the series with a special sketch of Bucciarati. Check it out below!

Although the series began with a focus on Dio’s son Giorno Giovanna, Golden Wind was also focused on developing the second protagonist of the series, Bruno Bucciarati. Leader of the group that took Giorno in, Bucciarati and his small gang began their journey to take down Passione from the inside. Serving as the deuteroganist for the fifth iteration of the series, Bucciarati got arguably more development than Giorno himself.

This was especially true for the final arc of the series as the battles got more intense, and Bucciarati found himself in a terrible position by the end of its run. Episode 37 of the series doubled down on this awful fate for the character, as he joined a few of the other Bucciarati Gang members in a club no one wants to be in. So this sketch is bittersweet for many reasons as it serves to remind fans of just how far Bucciarati came over the course of the series to accomplish his goal.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.