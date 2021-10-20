JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Debuts Jotaro’s Best Cosplay Ever

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of those series you cannot help but follow. Whether you watch the anime or not, there is a good chance you know Jotaro if you are in the anime fandom. As the series has gone on, its leads have become even more popular with fans around the world. And now, netizens may have found the best Jotaro cosplay to ever hit the Internet.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of Taryn_Cosplay. The user, who has done some truly incredible pieces in the past, decided it was time to give Jotaro a try. And given how viral the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure look has become, it is safe to say Taryn nailed the piece.

“ORA! ORA! ORA! ORAAA! Time to stand Proud more than ever and Finally show you the first official preview of my new JOTARO cosplay,” the user shared. “I created the whole cosplay in only 4 days. I knew how much you all were waiting for me to cosplay Him and I did all my best to bring this special boy to life at BEST.”

As you can see, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure cosplay is on a different level. The look, which seriously took four days to make, brings Jotaro to life with gorgeous shading and hand-crafted costume pieces. The hero’s hat is perfectly recreated with its golden accessories, and the same can be said for Jotaro’s coat and belt. Even the hero’s shirt has been shaded to better mimic the anime’s style, and that does not even mention the make-up done to accentuate Jotaro’s features.

When you see a cosplay this good, it is hard to hold back surprise, but Taryn Cosplay’s body of work proves he is one of the most gifted fans in the field. So when it comes to cosplaying, the Netherlands fan might just be untouchable.

Are you a fan of this wild look? If you want to see more of Taryn Cosplay, you can find their Instagram here. What do you think about this impressive Jotaro cosplay? Which other characters should this fan tackle…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.