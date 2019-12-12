Devoted JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Builds Menacing App

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has become more popular than ever, with the strange adventures of the Joestar family bloodline continuing to gain new fans with each passing season. With the finale of Golden Wind having already landed in Japan, fans are anticipating the arrival of the upcoming OVA special, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, as well as a potential announcement for the sixth season, Stone Ocean. With this excitement and popularity, fans are letting their creative muscles do the work and one in particular has created an app to make your picture that much more “menacing”.

Twitter User JalehAfshar shared this amazing app that she made, taking the patented “menacing” sound effect that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has made so famous and amplified it to allow fans of the Joestars place it beside their heads when taking their own images via their mobile device:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Built a JoJo AR effect pic.twitter.com/JxEZdvBSj4 — Jaleh Afshar (@jalehafshar) December 3, 2019

“Menacing” has appeared numerous times throughout the popular franchise, usually in hilarious situations. Polnareff, as seen with our header image, saw it coming out of a toilet when a pig was sneaking below the bathroom, only to shove its head through to shock the Stand User on the other side. When Josuke encounted a villainous plate of spaghetti, it had a “menacing” aura that leaped off the page and made him believe that some terrible force was surrounding the lunch. It’s a hilarious technique that Hirohiko Araki has managed to make his own throughout the series’ history.

Hopefully, with work like Jaleh’s to lead the way, we can see more “augmented reality” apps that can bring folks into their favorite anime worlds such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, or simply to share hilarious videos and images with one another.

What do you think of this “menacing” app spawned from the world of JoJo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.