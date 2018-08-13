‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Marathon Goes Live On Twitch

Twitch knows what the people want, and the people want more anime. Over the last year, the streaming service has done a a handful of anime marathons, and its latest is the most bizarre yet.

After all, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is on Twitch, and you can catch up on the show’s first three seasons starting today.

Right now, Twitch and Viz Media are bringing the the first seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to fans. The 2012 series is airing the first nine episodes of season one back to back. You can check out the full schedule below:

Season 1:

8/13 — Episodes 1-9

8/14 — Episodes 10-18

8/15 — Episodes 19-26

Season 2:

8/16 — Episodes 1-9

8/17 — Episodes 10-18

8/18 — Episodes 19-26

8/19 — Episodes 27-35

8/20 — Episodes 36-44

8/21 — Episodes 45-48

Season 3:

8/21 — Episodes 1-5

8/22 — Episodes 6-13

8/23 — Episodes 14-22

8/24 — Episodes 23-31

8/25 — Episodes 32-39

For those planning to tune into the stream, you will want to be sure you can read. Twitch is streaming the show’s Japanese dub with English subtitles. As it stands, only users in the U.S. and Canada can tune into the Twitch stream, and fans will be able to live chat with one another as the episodes air. The marathon will begin each day starting at 1 p.m. ET before an encore screening goes live at 6 p.m. ET.

If you wind up loving the series, then you will be able to watch season 4 easily enough. Not only does Crunchyroll have all the anime’s episodes available, but Toonami will be airing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable starting Saturday, Aug. 18 following its finale of season 3.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987 and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold more than 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

