JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Arcade Game Reveals New Trailer, Release Date

Living up to its “bizarre” namesake, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure arcade game isn’t going to be your average, run of the mill beat ’em up. No, instead, the participants of the JoJo franchise will be participating in a battle royale that will include characters squaring off from Stardust Crusaders, Diamond is Unbreakable, and Golden Wind respectively. With the roster of characters set, players will have a crazy new adventure on their hands with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor.

Anime News Network posted the information dump regarding the Battle Royale arcade machine that includes numerous favorite characters from all three seasons including Giornno, Mistah, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, Josuke, Polnareff, and many others:

We absolutely cannot wait to play this game. We’re suckers for a battle royale setting and considering our love for JoJo and his frantic franchise, this seems like a match made in heaven. Each player will be competing against 19 other players, with themselves making for the 20th, as they match Stands against one another. Each Stand, and human character linked to said Stand, will have a variety of different abilities that set them apart from their opponents, making this for quite a unique battle royale scenario.

In the video released for the arcade game, it seems to have a variety of levels though the one that was most focused on seemed to be the tiny town of Morioh from the fourth installment of JoJo, Diamond Is Unbreakable.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.