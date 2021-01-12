Revisiting JoJo's Official Crossover with The Matrix

✖

2021 has fans of the long-running, popular anime franchise crossing their fingers that an upcoming event for the series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will confirm the next season, Stone Ocean, and fans have taken the opportunity to revisit one of the most insane official crossovers that we've ever seen as Jolyne Cujoh fought alongside Neo of the Matrix. This year will see a new chapter in the story that Keanu Reeves and the Wachowskis had introduced decades ago with Matrix 4, revisiting the story of Neo and the battle against the machines that use humanity as power cells!

The story of the Stone Ocean is, presumably, the next big chapter of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime, following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo of the Stardust Crusaders' fame, as she attempts to clear her name while struggling against a world of Enemy Stands that are led forward thanks in part to a plan put into motion by the deceased villain of Dio Brando. This artwork featured here was done by JoJo's creator, Hirohiko Araki, back in 2003, showing just how long the bizarre franchise has been running and how long ago the story of Jolyne Cujoh was told to coincide with the release of the initial Matrix movies.

Reddit User JoJo Sapiens shared the official crossover art between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and The Matrix, seeing Jolyne Cujoh fighting alongside Keanu Reeves' character, Neo, which was released in an issue of Weekly Shonen Jump that landed over fifteen years ago:

Aside from the possibility of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure returning with a new season, the franchise will see the spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan landing onto the streaming service of Netflix in 2021. The spin-off anime follows the adventures of the supporting character from Diamond Is Unbreakable as he participates in adventures that are "Joestar-free", proving that the mangaka has some serious power with the Stand known as Heaven's Door. We're crossing our fingers that the sixth season of the anime is confirmed and that more characters in the franchise are given spin-off anime series.

What do you think of this amazing crossover between these two popular worlds? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!