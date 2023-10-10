Billy and Mandy Gets a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Overhaul

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had a big year. As The JOJOLands continues in the manga medium thanks to creator Hirohiko Araki, a live-action movie arrived earlier this year in Rohan At The Louvre. With the anime franchise's influence continuing to gain traction worldwide, fans are often taking the chance to take its unique aesthetic and plant it on other pop culture icons. Such is now the case with The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy as one fan artist has merged the two franchises by giving the Cartoon Network icons an anime makeover.

For some time, many fans of both franchises believed that a crossover had happened during a particular episode focusing on Billy receiving a ghostly ally. In the fourth season of The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, an episode dubbed "Ecto Cooler" saw Billy teaming up with the spirit, "Lord Byron". With the green spectre floating by Billy and helping him to fight against a group of bullies, the setting certainly had more than a little in common with the fights that permeate JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's history.

Billy And Mandy's Bizarre Adventure

The official Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy series began on Cartoon Network in 2003, garnering a four-year run before coming to a close. Since the series' conclusion, there has been no revival of the show, though that certainly didn't stop creator Maxwell Atoms from trying. The characters remain Cartoon Network icons to this day even if fans might never see a resurgence of the supernatural series.

The greatest warriors in all of Endsville #BillyandMandy pic.twitter.com/168XP4QEZF — 💀🪦🦇 Percodine 🎃👻🔮 (@percodine) October 7, 2023

Earlier this year, the creator of The Grim Adventures With Billy And Mandy, Maxwell Atoms, confirmed that he had pitched Cartoon Network on a revival of the series but nothing had come of it as of yet, "Right now, CN is sitting on a project I came up with to introduce new audiences to Billy & Mandy. That could (through time and a circuitous route) see me getting back to [Billy & Mandy: Destroy Us All], but the industry as a whole is in a pretty dark place right now. We'll see what this year brings and where Time-Warner-Discovery-Comcast-Plus ends up. This wouldn't be the first time Billy & Mandy have crawled back from the grave."

Do you want to see Grim, Billy, and Mandy return with a new series on Cartoon Network? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.