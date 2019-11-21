This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Does Jolyne Perfectly

There are plenty of difficult characters to cosplay when it comes to anime, but few are as ornate as those made by Hirohiko Araki. When the artist crafted JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Araki wanted each character to have their own sense of avant-garde style. As fans will tell you, the artist accomplished that goal in spades, and it seems one fan has taken on the ultimate challenge.

After all, it is hard enough making a cosplay for an anime icon like Jotaro or Josuke. Just imagine how difficult it is to cosplay one of the JoJo’s who has yet to be introduced on TV?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, the account melone shared their take on Joylne to the delight of fans. The cosplayer has racked up more than 50,000 likes on the look, and it does Joylne Kujo all kinds of justice.

As you can see above, this stunning cosplay recreates Joylne from head to toe. The heroine has two-toned haired with its darker shade done up in twin buns. When it comes to makeup, this cosplayer nailed their gorgeous look with some dark green and black hues which pop on the JoJo successor.

The outfit seen in this cosplay is maybe one of the best created for Jolyne to date. The look includes everything the heroine loves from tight pants to crop tops and stripes. Of course, the clothing features lots of leather and brightly color accents. When paired with some sparkly accessories, this cosplay creates one of the best Jolyne looks out there, and fans can only hope Araki sees this impressive recreation for himself someday.

How do you feel about this spot-on JoJo cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.