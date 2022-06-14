JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Poses With Kishibe Rohan

✖

Perhaps the biggest spin-off story of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure follows the former villainous mangaka, Kishibe Rohan, in the appropriately titled series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. With new chapters being produced by the wielder of Heaven's Door to this day and Rohan even receiving a live-action television adaptation, one fan has perfectly brought the character to life once again with some spot-on cosplay, showing off some of the biggest poses of Kishibe Rohan as he continues his journey fighting in Stand battles and perhaps most importantly, continuing his daily duties as a mangaka.

In the latest chapters of Kishibe Rohan's manga, readers were able to see the supporting cast member of Diamond Is Unbreakable battle against the curse of an ancient tree while also dealing with an eco-terrorist, allowing creator Hirohiko Araki to comment on climate change, amongst other topics. On top of this spin-off series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has also taken the opportunity to focus on several other supporting characters throughout 2022, with the likes of Iggy, Lisa Lisa, Hol Horse, Josuke Higashikata, and many others making appearances in side stories that take place outside of the main series from Hirohiko Araki.

Instagram Cosplayer KuvetCos shared this new take on the manga artist harboring a Stand of his own, with Rohan easily becoming one of the most popular supporting characters of the anime franchise thanks in part to his own spin-off series which usually pits him against supernatural threats to create a spooky anthology series:

Currently, the plan for the future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is that creator Hirohiko Araki will be returning with a ninth part of the franchise, tentatively titled JoJo Lands, though few details, if any, have been revealed regarding what the story of the ninth part of the franchise will be. On top of this new storyline, Netflix is set to release new episodes of Stone Ocean this fall, bringing back Jolyne Cujoh's adventure within the Green Dolphin Street Prison as she attempts to clear her name while also saving the life of her father, Jotaro Kujo.

What do you think of this new take on Kishibe Rohan? Who is your favorite supporting character in the story of JoJo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.