JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Captures Lisa in This Gorgeous Cosplay

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure hasn’t always been about Stands, as it began with the Joestars battling against the vampires of DIo Brando while attempting to gain mastery over the power of the Ripple. Though Jonathan Joestar has a Zeppeli to help teach him, Joseph had a very different teacher in Lisa Lisa who first appeared in Battle Tendency, is set to return in an upcoming spin-off manga chapter, and has received new Cosplay from a fan that takes us back to the second chapter of the sprawling series.

While Lisa Lisa might not have a role to play in the latest installment of the anime franchise, the teacher to Joseph Joestar is set to return this March via a new manga spin-off that will see her encountering Stands for the first time. Set to arrive in a new magazine for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Lisa Lisa will also be joined by a new story focusing on Iggy, the canine Stand user that accompanied Jotaro on his quest to defeat Dio Brando but paid the ultimate price as a result. While Lisa Lisa might not have another appearance in the animated series set in the future, it’ll be interesting to see what developments come out of her upcoming spin-off.

Instagram Cosplayer Bamflol shared this unique take on the JoJo character that had never received a Stand of her own but was a powerhouse in her own right thanks in part to her mastery of the power of the Ripple, which was a key ingredient in defeating numerous vampires throughout the early stories of the series:

While fans wait for Lisa Lisa’s upcoming story, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been releasing spin-offs and one-shots at a steady clip recently, with the likes of Jolyne Cujoh, Josuke Higashikata, Hol Horse, Pet Shop, and more making big returns to the world of manga. With Hirohiko Araki, the creator of the franchise, already confirming that he would be creating a new chapter in his series titled JoJo Lands, it will be interesting to see if any old characters from the series’ past come back to join this new installment.

